Judson unveils state championship rings

CONVERSE, Texas - Fresh off capturing the first girls basketball state title in school history, the Judson Lady Rockets will recieve some new bling later this summer. Judson's state championship rings arrived earlier this month and head coach Triva Corrales gave KSAT 12 Sports a sneak peek.

❄❄❄ CHAMPIONSHIP ICE ❄❄❄



Judson girls basketball coach Triva Corrales shows off the Lady Rockets' championship rings. Hear more at 5 on #KSATsports @JudsonAthletics pic.twitter.com/yE9MzPUijM — KSAT 12 Sports (@InstantReplaySA) June 18, 2019

"When the box came in, that was exciting," Corrales said. "Opening that box and seeing the rings and the bling of the rings was amazing. Putting on the ring validated the entire state tournament and what these kids accomplished."

The players will receive their rings at a special ceremony on Aug. 10. The 2018-19 Lady Rockets will be celebrated and a commemorative state championship banner will be unveiled.

