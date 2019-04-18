Judson's McAuliffe leaving for Cy-Ranch

CONVERSE, Tex. - Judson head football coach Sean McAuliffe is leaving to become the head coach and campus athletic coordinator at Cy-Ranch High School near Houston.

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD announced the hire in a tweet Thursday afternoon.

In five seasons at Judson, McAuliffe went 54-13, taking the Rockets to the state semifinals in 2014 and 2015. Ironcially, Judson's 2014 loss was to Cy-Ranch.

Judson went 12-1 last season before losing to Lake Travis in the Class 6A Divison 1 quarterfinals.

McAuliffe becomes Cy-Ranch's second head coach, replacing Gene Johnson. Per Cy-Fair ISD, McAuliffe will start his new role on Monday.

