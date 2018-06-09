Justify hopes to be lucky No. 13 by winning Belmont Stakes

Justify hopes to become the 13th horse ever to win the Triple Crown, which is winning the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes in same year.

The last horse to do so was American Pharoah in 2015.

What: Belmont Stakes

Where: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York

When: Saturday, June 9

Post time: 6:37 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: FuboTV (free trial), NBC Sports app (subscription required)

Attempt at history

Below is a list of the Triple Crown winners.

American Pharoah, 2015

Affirmed, 1978

Seattle Slew, 1977

Secretariat, 1973

Citation, 1948

Assault, 1946

Count Fleet, 1943

Whirlaway, 1941

War Admiral, 1937

Omaha, 1935

Gallant Fox, 1930

Sir Barton, 1919

Justify hopes to avoid dubious category

There have been 23 horses that have won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes in the same year but not the Belmont Stakes. Below is the list who fell short of a Triple Crown and where they finished.

California Chrome, 2014 (4th)

I’ll Have Another, 2012 (didn’t compete due to injury)

Big Brown, 2008 (Last)

Smarty Jones, 2004 (2nd)

Funny Cide, 2003 (3rd)

War Emblem, 2002 (8th)

Charismatic, 1999 (3rd)

Real Quiet, 1998 (2nd in photo finish)

Silver Charm, 1997 (2nd)

Sunday Silence, 1989 (2nd)

Alysheba, 1987 (4th)

Pleasant Colony, 1981 (3rd)

Spectacular Bid, 1979 (3rd)

Canonero II, 1971 (4th)

Majestic Prince, 1969 (2nd)

Forward Pass, 1968 (2nd)

Kauai King, 1966 (2nd)

Northern Dancer, 1964 (2nd)

Carry Back, 1961 (7th)

Tim Tam, 1958 (2nd)

Pensive, 1948 (2nd)

Bold Venture, 1936 (didn’t compete)

Burgoo King, 1932 (didn’t compete)

Justify enters as the favorite

At 4-5 odds, Justify enters as the favorite, just like he was at the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. Below are the odds of each horse competing as listed by their post position.

Justify (odds: 4-5)

Free Drop Billy (odds: 30-1)

Bravazo (odds: 7-1)

Hofburg (odds: 9-2)

Restoring Hope (odds: 30-1)

Gronkowski (odds: 12-1)

Tenfold (odds: 12-1)

Vino Rosso (odds: 8-1)

Noble Indy (odds: 30-1)

Blended Citizen (odds: 15-1)

Other things to know

A hard rain was prevalent throughout the day at both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, and rain is in the forecast as well at the Belmont. The forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of rain and maybe a thunderstorm.

Justify will start in post position 1, which has produced 23 winners of the Belmont, more than any other position.

At 1 1/2 miles long, Belmont Park is the longest of the three Triple Crown racetracks.

The Belmont Stakes will reach a significant milestone. This will be the 150th running of the race.

All images courtesy of Getty Images

