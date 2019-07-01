LA Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs found dead in North Texas hotel room

ARLINGTON, Texas - Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead Monday inside a North Texas hotel room, according to the Southlake Police Department. Skaggs was 27.

Southlake police responded to a call at 2:18 p.m. for an unconscious male inside a room at a Hilton hotel.

Officers found Skaggs unresponsive and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Southlake police posted on the department's official Twitter account that no foul play is suspected, but an investigation into Skaggs' death is ongoing.

Skaggs started the Angels' game Saturday night against the Athletics.

Their game against the Texas Rangers on Monday night has been postponed.

Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark today issued the following statement regarding the passing of Tyler Skaggs: pic.twitter.com/GUC5WqwK6M — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) July 1, 2019

Skaggs had been a regular in the Angels' starting rotation since late 2016, when he returned from Tommy John surgery.

He struggled with injuries repeatedly over the past three seasons but persevered to become a valuable starter in Los Angeles' injury-plagued rotation. He started 15 games, going 7-7.

Skaggs, who would have turned 28 on July 13, was born in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills, in the far western part of the sprawling San Fernando Valley.

He graduated from Santa Monica High School in 2009, when the Angels drafted him in the first round.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.