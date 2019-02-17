LaMarcus Aldridge joins NBA All-Stars in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge arrived in Charlotte on Friday night to join his fellow NBA All-Stars. His inclusion marks the 21st consecutive season the Spurs have had a player selected as an All-Star.

"It's an honor," Aldridge said. "We've tried to do things the right way. We try to play basketball the right way, and it's paid off. I think it's been 21 or 22 years straight, so that's a big honor for us ,for sure."

Aldridge, who is enjoying his seventh NBA All-Star nod, has learned through his previous selections how to handle the weekend, which can get crazy for the players due to appearances and media requirements.

"You learn how to handle the weekend," he said. "You learn never be on time for anything, because everything is going to be late. So, when you learn not to stress, not to be on time, you kind of ease into it, then it's easier for you."

After a slow start to the season, Aldridge got hot in December and hasn't cooled off much at all. He's a key reason why the Spurs hit the All-Star break seventh in the Western Conference and in the hunt for the playoffs. Former Spur and current Toronto Raptor Danny Green knows how important Aldridge is to the Silver and Black.

"With the fact that so many pieces have moved and left San Antonio, and they are still winning some games and still pretty good seeding in the playoffs, it goes to show how important that guy is and how well he can carry the team," Green said. "I think the league and everybody around the association, players specifically, are respecting that so much more now that he's still doing it and still helping carry a team."

Aldridge isn't flashy at all, and his game speaks for itself. He is one of only five players to make seven of the last eight NBA All-Star Games, joining LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.