Larson wants Longhorns, Aggies to renew Thanksgiving football rivalry

SAN ANTONIO - If state Rep. Lyle Larson, of San Antonio, has his way, the Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies will renew their Thanksgiving football rivalry.

The Republican lawmaker filed a "Restore the Rivalry Bill" or House Bill 412,ahead of the Texas Legislature in January.

The bill aims to start the negotiating process between both institutions to bring back the storied football game.

"We owe it to Texans to do all we are able to bring back this storied rivalry," Larson said.

The two schools battled it out on the gridiron on Thanksgiving for decades until 2012, when the Aggies left the Big 12 Conference for the Southeastern Conference after Texas secured its own TV network.

Within the past year, University of Texas officials approached Texas A&M officials about renewing the rivalry, but Aggie officials said no to the idea.

House Bill 412 would require that Texas A&M and the University of Texas meet annually for a nonconference game on the fourth Thursday, Friday or Saturday of November each year.

"It's time for the folks in Austin and College Station to get in a room and make a deal to restore the rivalry," Larson said. "Gig 'em and Hook 'em!"

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.