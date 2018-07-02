LeBron James agrees to 4-year, $154M deal with Los Angeles Lakers, per Klutch Sports

LeBron James dribbles the ball during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Toronto Raptors.

LOS ANGELES - Cleveland Cavaliers star Lebron James has reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers valued at $154 million, according to Klutch Sports Group.

The 33-year-old carried the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals, but his team was ultimately swept by the Golden State Warriors. Los Angeles was seen as the most likely location James would end up.

The four-time MVP averaged 27 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists during the 2017-2018 season, according to Basketball Reference.

Last week, Yahoo! Sports reported that Kawhi Leonard reached out to James in an effort to find a way for the two all-stars to play alongside one another.

Leonard is reportedly seeking a trade out of San Antonio, preferably to Los Angeles.

ESPN's Chris Haynes tweeted Sunday night that Leonard's desire to play for one of Los Angeles' teams still remains.

There’s still no trade imminent on Kawhi Leonard. His stance remains to play for one of the Los Angeles teams, sources says. https://t.co/jpmc0GSrkZ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 2, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.