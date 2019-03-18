Make your picks for KSAT12's Bracket Challenge contest! Who has the best bracket in San Antonio?

Click HERE to make your bracket for
KSAT12's Bracket Challenge contest
The March Madness college basketball frenzy is back and you can now make your picks for KSAT12's Bracket Challenge contest!
If you have the best bracket for KSAT12's Bracket Challenge you can win four VIP tickets to Santikos Entertainment.
The entrant with the best bracket will be announced Tuesday, April 9.
KSAT's Bracket Challenge Contest:
KSAT12's Bracket Challenge contest will give San Antonio basketball fans an opportunity to create a bracket for the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, also known as NCAA March Madness.
If you have made a bracket through KSAT12's Bracket Challenge you are automatically in the running for the national prize brought to you by Second Street.
The four No. 1 seeds this year are Duke, Gonzaga, North Carolina and Virginia.
Click here for the national contest rules.
KSAT12's VIP Picks
You can go up against our KSAT12 VIP picks to see who has the best bracket in San Antonio.
- Greg Simmons, Sports Director
- Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor
- David Sears, Anchor/Reporter
- Steve Spriester, Anchor
- Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter
- Max Massey, Video Journalist
- Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist, Reporter
- Mike Osterhage, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist
- Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist
- Sarah Spivey, Meteorologist
- Isis Romero, Anchor
- Mariah Medina, Digital Journalist
- RJ Marquez, Digital Reporter
How to register for KSAT12's Bracket Challenge contest:
Step 1: Sign up and create an account here
Step 2: Make your picks by March 21 at 11:15 a.m. Central time
Step 3: Invite your friends!
Link for KSAT12's Bracket Challenge contest:
http://ksat.collegehoops.upickem.net/collegebasketball/registration/login.asp
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.