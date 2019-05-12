Mario Barrios KOs Juan Jose Velasco in second round

KSAT File photo: Barrios preparing for his first fight on Showtime against Richard Zamora in February.

FAIRFAX, Virginia - San Antonio-native Mario Barrios added to his impressive unbeaten resume, notching his 24th victory with a second-round knockout of Juan Jose Velasco on Saturday night's co-main event at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.

Just over a minute into the second round, the Southwest High School graduate caught Velasco with a left hook to the abdomen and a quick right hook to the temple. Velasco appeared unfazed for a moment before doubling over in pain, falling to his hands and knees, thus ending the fight.

“I stuck to our game plan.” Barrios said in his post-match interview. “Just being smart, starting off with my jab and I was just being patient. I had 10 rounds to work. There was no rush. I know he’s a strong puncher, I could feel it on my arms. I was just being patient with it.”

The win marks Barrios’ eighth-straight victory by knockout -- that success has him believing he’s ready to take on the best.

“I want that world champion,” Barrios said. “I want all the smoke. I’m ready. I’ve been proving it over the past eight fights at 140. I’m ready for that title shot.”

Here's @Boxer_Barrios making quick work of Juan Jose Velasco tonight with a powerful shot to the ribs! Wow!!! @InstantReplaySA #TeamBarrios pic.twitter.com/hfOQeDIeei — Larry Ramirez (@LRam2) May 12, 2019

