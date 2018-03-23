Michael Bennett facing injury to elderly charge after alleged Super Bowl incident in Houston

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

HOUSTON - Michael Bennet, a Philadelphia Eagles defensive end, was indicted Friday in relation to an incident that occurred at Super Bowl LI in Houston last year.

Bennett was in town watching his brother play in the Super Bowl for the New England Patriots when he allegedly injured a 66-year-old disabled woman who was working the event.

The Eagles player went to celebrate the win on the field and was told by staff to use a different entrance.

He ignored the instructions and as a result a woman was injured, prosecutors said.

