Mission blank Oklahoma City 6-0

The San Antonio Flying Chanclas tallied another shutout Saturday night as they blanked the Oklahoma City Dodgers 6-0 in front of a crowd of 5,667 at Wolff Stadium. The shutout was the fourth in six games for San Antonio pitching.

Six different Flying Chanclas hitters posted multi-hit efforts highlighted by three-hit nights from Mauricio Dubon, David Freitas, and Keston Hiura. Nate Orf and Dubon smacked back-to-back doubles to begin the game and the Flying Chanclas never looked back.

Corbin Burnes looked strong through four innings as he fanned seven and allowed two hits but was chased in the fifth inning after Oklahoma City loaded the bases. Miguel Sanchez came on in relief of Burnes and left the bases stranded. Sanchez went 2 1/3 innings to pick up his first win of the season.

Cory Spangenberg’s solo home run in the fourth inning was the exclamation point of the five extra-base hits for San Antonio. Dubon, Freitas, Hiura, and Nate Orf all doubled off Oklahoma City pitching.

The Missions and Dodgers conclude their five-game series Sunday night at Wolff Stadium. The Missions have not announced their starter. Right-hander Daniel Corcino (1-1, 5.21) for the Dodgers. First pitch is slated for 2:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

With the win San Antonio improved to 14-8 on the season.

Keston Hiura recorded three hits for the second straight night. It is the second time in his career he tallied back-to-back three-hit games. The other came on April 15 & 16, 2017 while with the AZL Brewers

The 15 hits for the Flying Chanclas matched a single-game high. San Antonio also accomplished the feat on April 15 against Nashville

Cory Spangenberg’s solo home run in the fourth inning extended San Antonio’s home run streak to a season-long six games

