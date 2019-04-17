Missions comeback effort falls short in 8-7 loss to Redbirds

MEMPHIS - The Redbirds used the long ball to score seven times Tuesday night in capturing the series opener 8-7 against the Missions at AutoZone Park.

Adolis Garcia highlighted a four-run sixth inning off Missions starter Zack Brown with a three-run shot to left while Johan Mieses slugged an eighth inning grand slam off San Antonio reliever Josh Fields.

The Missions trailed 8-3 entering the ninth inning but rallied for four runs to close the gap before their flame was extinguished.

San Antonio opened an early 3-0 lead on solo homeruns from Mauricio Dubon, Keston Hiura, and Tyler Saladino.

Doubon's homer to right field came on the second pitch of the game thrown by Genesis Cabrera.

Hiura's shot to right extended both is hitting streak and RBI streak to five games.

The four runs charged to Brown matched the total for his first two starts.

San Antonio has dropped two straight while the starting pitchers have allowed 10 runs, which is one more than that group had allowed thru the club's first 11 games.

NOTES: Starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson was recalled by Milwaukee. He was scheduled to start tonight's game at Memphis...Catcher David Freitas joined the club but wasn't activated for Tuesday's game. Freitas was recently acquired by the Brewers in a trade with Seattle.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.