Missions double down on Father's Day, beat Aces

SAN ANTONIO - The Missions celebrated Father’s Day with an 8-3 win over Reno this afternoon. After trailing 1-0 in the first four innings, the Missions outscored Reno eight runs to two over the final seven innings. The Missions offense sets a new season high with five doubles in today’s game.

The fifth inning was very kind for the Missions as they scored four runs and sent eight batters to the plate. Jake Hager lead off with a double and he came around to score on a Nate Orf RBI single. With the bases loaded, Missions catcher David Freitas cleared the bases with a three-RBI double to increase the Missions lead to 4-2.

For the second consecutive game, the Reno Aces were the first to score. In the top of the second inning, Reno outfielder Abraham Almonte lifted a solo home run over the right field, his eighth of the season. Almonte followed that up with another solo home run in the top of the fifth inning which put Reno on top 2-0 at the time.

The Missions had a terrific scoring opportunity in the bottom of the third inning after Mauricio Dubon led off the inning with a double. However, Reno starter Alex Young struck out Nate Orf, Keston Hiura and Cory Spangenberg to end the threat.

The Missions followed their four-run fifth inning by scoring two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Pinch-hitter Michael O’Neill doubled in Hager and then Dubon singled in O’Neill. Dubon ended the day going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI. He extended his hitting streak to eight games.

Freitas continued his Sunday dominance with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. His four RBI’s marks a new season high for Freitas. The Missions offense continued to mash in the eighth inning as Orf drove in O’Neill with an RBI double. Orf finished the day 3-for-5 with two RBI, a double, and a stolen base.

The Reno Aces added a third run in the top of the eighth inning. Aces outfielder Yasmany Tomas drove in a run with an RBI double.

Aaron Wilkerson made his 10th start of the season today for the Missions. He improves to 6-1 on the season with the win today. He pitched five innings, allowed two earned runs on five hits, and struck out seven batters.

For Reno, southpaw Alex Young made his seventh start of the season and he was dominate for the first four innings of this ballgame. The wheels fell off in the fifth inning as he allowed four earned runs. With the loss, Young falls to 4-3 on the season. He pitched five innings, allowed four earned runs on seven hits, and struck out eight batters.

The Missions and Aces continue their four-game series Monday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Right-hander Zack Brown (1-4, 5.07) will start for the Missions against right-hander Ricky Nolasco (0-0, 4.91) for the Aces. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

With the win, San Antonio improves to 44-26 on the season.

With a double in the fifth inning, David Freitas extends his hitting streak to 12 games. New season high with four RBI

Mauricio Dubon extends his hitting streak to eight games with two more hits today

Five doubles marks a new team high for the Missions offense this season.

