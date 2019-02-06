Missions Introduce Rick Sweet as manager

SAN ANTONIO - When the Colorado Springs Sky Sox headed south to Texas to become the Triple A version of the San Antonio Missions, they brought along a familiar face. Rick Sweet, Sky Sox manager for the previous four seasons, was introduced as the Missions' skipper in a press conference Tuesday at Wolff Stadium.

"I've always wanted to be a part of Texas," said Sweet, who enters his sixth season in the Milwaukee Brewers organization, the Missions' new parent club. "I've had so many players from Texas say that Texas is the greatest thing. Well, I'm here. I want to see how great it is."

Sweet, along with Brewers Farm Director Tim Flanagan, were introduced in front of ongoing improvements to the 25 year old stadium. Sweet was asked what fans can expect in the Missions' first season as a Triple A franchise.

"These guys want to get to the big leagues and the only way to get to the big leagues is to produce and do well, Sweet said. "If it's their first time, they want to get there. If its a guy that's been to the majors before, they want to get back. My message to them is use that."

Sweet is well versed on getting to the majors. He's coached at the Triple A level for 20 seasons, becoming one of Minor League Baseball's all-time winningest managers in the process. Sweet's 1,947 wins are second among active managers.

The new Triple A Missions open the season April 4 on the road with their first game at The Wolff coming April 9.