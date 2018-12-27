MLB player posts tearjerking, viral video of Christmas gift he gave to parents

KANSAS CITY - Brady Singer is having a great year.

He was chosen as 18th overall pick by the Kansas City Royals over the summer and signed a contract with the MLB team worth $4.25 million.

Singer, a pitcher, is putting some of that money toward a great cause -- helping clear his parents debts.

"Today is very special to my heart. To give back to the two people who have given up everything to support my brother and I. I can’t thank them enough," Singer wrote on Twitter.

Watch the video Singer posted of his Christmas surprise:

Today is very special to my heart. To give back to the two people who have given up everything to support my brother and I. I can't thank them enough. Love you Mom and Dad pic.twitter.com/AFHi2Xma0c — Brady Singer (@Bsinger51) December 25, 2018

