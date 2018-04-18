Houston Astros World Series trophy makes visit to Selena statue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Houston Astros achieved baseball royalty with their World Series championship, so it would make sense for them to visit the Queen of Tejano’s monument during their trophy tour.

The Astros’ World Series trophy made a stop at the Selena monument in Corpus Christi this week.

The tour was in Corpus Christi visiting the Hooks, the Astros’ Double-A affiliate.

The Astros posted video of their Selena visit on the team’s official Twitter account with a post that read:

With the World Champions trophy visiting @cchooks this week, we couldn’t leave Corpus without taking it to see Selena on her birthday week. 💃 pic.twitter.com/Oztuj5eQWv — Houston Astros (@astros) April 18, 2018

The iconic South Texas monument called the Mirador de la Flor was unveiled in 1997 to honor the late singer.

The Astros Championship Trophy Tour kicked off in January and was scheduled to make over 100 stops in Texas and surrounding areas so fans could get up close to the trophy and celebrate the Astros’ historic championship.

