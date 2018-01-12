World Series Champion Astros work drive-through, counter at local Whataburger

SAN ANTONIO - The Houston Astros World Series trophy tour made its scheduled stop in San Antonio on Thursday, and along with it some of the championship players worked at a local Whataburger.

The fast-food restaurant chain and major league franchise both sent out tweets showing pitcher Brad Peacock working a drive-through window in Windcrest as part of the team's caravan.

Astros' third baseman J.D. Davis and relief pitcher James Hoyt also were shown working the cash register to surprised guests.

The World Series trophy was first displayed to adoring fans at the Academy Sports + Outdoors in the 7500 block of N.W. Loop 410.

The trophy tour stop in the Alamo City was part of a planned 100-stop tour that will take the Commissioner’s Trophy all across Texas.

If you’re in San Antonio, you might want to stop by Whataburger right now. 👀 #AstrosCaravan🚌 pic.twitter.com/KBrZZS60yT — Houston Astros (@astros) January 11, 2018

This squad stopped by @Academy for an autograph and trophy appearance! 🏆 #AstrosCaravan🚌 pic.twitter.com/RyK5sduXq3 — Houston Astros (@astros) January 12, 2018

