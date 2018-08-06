San Antonio FC moves up in the United Soccer League

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - It keeps getting better for San Antonio FC in the second half of the season. SAFC earned another three points by winning for the fourth time in a row by defeating the L.A. Galaxy II at Toyota Field. The victory Saturday night helped propel the squad to sixth in the Western Conference standings in the United Soccer League.

“We got three points and when everyone wakes up in the morning, we will have those three points on the table, and that help us get closer to our goals," said head coach Darren Powell.

"We’re on a run of good form. We’re always going to try and beat whatever team comes here and make our fans happy, and we’ll do whatever we can to earn the three points," midfielder Ethan Bryant added.

Last night's win also marks the second longest winning streak in franchise history. San Antonio recorded a five-game win streak last season.

Forward Ever Guzman has been on a hot streak. He scored his third goal in his third straight game Saturday, giving him four goals on the season. He's now tied with midfielder Omar Gordon as the team's leading scorer.

“When your defense sees that you’re not chasing games anymore, it’s motivational for all of us and pushes us the 90 minutes," said defender Darnell King after the match. "To see a forward scoring, like Ever, pushes the whole team and lifts us all up. We just have to keep having each other’s back through the whole game and whole season, and hopefully it’ll be the best for us.”

San Antonio FC will begin a three-game road trip on Saturday when they face the Seattle Sounds FC 2.