NBA All-Star Game is heading back to Charlotte

SAN ANTONIO - The 2019 NBA All-Star Game is returning to Charlotte, North Carolina for the first time since 1991. That exhibition game was played at the Charlotte Coliseum, which was demolished June 3, 2007.

In that game the East beat the West 116-114. San Antonio Spurs' legend David Robinson, who was making his second All-Star Game appearance, started and scored 16 points in 18 minutes.

Philadelpahia 76ers great Charles Barkley was named MVP after scoring 17 points and grabbing 22 rebounds.

Boston Celtics guard Dee Brown won the Slam Dunk Contest. Chicago Bulls guard Graig Hodges won the Three-Point Shootout.

This year's NBA All-Star Game will be played at the Spectrum Center, which opened in October, 2005. It was renovated in 2016 and is home to the NBA's Charlotte Hornets.

San Antonio big man LaMarcus Aldridge will represent the Spurs in this year's NBA All-Star Game. Aldridge is now a 7-time NBA All-Star, making the team during three of his four seasons in San Antonio. This season, Aldridge is the Spurs second leading scorer at 21.0 points per game, but leads them in rebounds per game at 9.0 and blocks per game at 1.2.

Charlotte is the most populous city in the state of North Carolina. It's home to the Carolina Panthers of the National Football League and the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Charlotte Douglas International Airport was ranked the 7th busiest airport in the world by passenger traffic in 2018.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday.

