Danny Green on potential visit to White House: ‘It's a hard no'

It’s tradition for the champion of a United States based professional sports league to visit the White House and meet with the sitting U.S. president, but there have been questions about how that relates to the Toronto Raptors, who just won the NBA title.

Danny Green put some of the speculation to rest on Saturday during the latest episode of his Yahoo! Sports podcast “Inside The Green Room.”

Green was asked about the Raptors visiting the White House and responded by saying, "I just don't think that we accept. I try to respect everybody in every field that they do regardless of how crazy things are. But he makes it really hard. He makes it very, very tough to respect how he goes about things and does things.”

Green then added, “To put it politely, I think it's a hard no.”

Raptors to the White House?



"To put it politely, I think it's a hard no." - @DGreen_14 pic.twitter.com/do6vyQa7O7 — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 22, 2019

The Associated Press reported on Thursday that President Donald Trump said he had not thought about a Raptors visit to the White House, but would visit with the team “if they’d like to do it.”

The Raptors are the first Canadian team to win an NBA championship.

The last NBA champion to visit a sitting U.S. president was the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, when former President Barack Obama held office.

Green and Kawhi Leonard visited with former President Barack Obama when they played and won a championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.