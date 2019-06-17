‘F--- Pop' overheard on Instagram live during Raptors championship parade

A video has circulated on social media in which someone on top of a Raptors celebration bus is overheard saying “F--- Pop” during Toronto’s NBA championship parade Monday.

The dig appears to be in the direction of Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was on Instagram Live during the parade celebration, standing across from Kawhi Leonard and seated next to Jeremy Castleberry.

Castleberry is Leonard’s long time friend, former San Diego State teammate and an assistant coach on the Raptors staff.

He was a Spurs staff member when Leonard was in San Antonio.

The video can no longer be found on VanVleet’s verified Instagram account, but Twitter user Eric Salinas posted a link to the video on his account.

(The video is embedded below. Warning: It contains explicit language.)

Twice in the video, someone can be overheard saying “F--- Pop,” yet it’s unclear who is behind the voice.

Many people have commented, saying it’s either VanVleet or Castleberry.

The voice does not, however, appear to be from Leonard.

Leonard does speak directly into phone camera, but does not say anything negative about the Spurs or San Antonio.

Leonard demanded a trade from San Antonio last offseason and won a championship this year with the Raptors. He was also named Finals MVP.

