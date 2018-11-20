Kevin Durant caught on camera telling Texas fan to ‘shut the f--k up'

DALLAS - NBA star Kevin Durant was caught on video cussing out a fan at Saturday’s Warriors-Mavericks game.

The video was posted on social media. It shows Durant tell a fan who was seated near the baseline to “watch the f--king game and shut the f--k up" during the first quarter.

According to TMZ Sports, Durant became upset because the fan was taunting him and called him a “cupcake,” among other insults.

TMZ Sports also reported Durant asked the referees to intervene, but no action was taken.

A witness also told the site that Durant’s outburst was justified and the heckling was over the top.

The Mavericks beat the Warriors 112-109. Golden State then played in San Antonio on Sunday.

There is no word if the NBA will investigate the incident.

The video is posted below. (Warning: It contains language that may be considered inappropriate.)

“Watch the f—king game and shut the

f—k up.”



- Kevin Durant to a Mavericks fan

👀 #NBA pic.twitter.com/dsFh6ZAa6p — ☇ASAP Sports News☇ (@ASAP_SportsNews) November 19, 2018

