NBA bans Warriors investor, fines him $500K for shoving Raptors' Kyle Lowry

OAKLAND, Calif. - The NBA has banned Golden State Warriors investor Mark Stevens from attending games and any Warriors team activities for one year, and has fined him $500,000 for shoving Toronto guard Kyle Lowry.

Stevens’ ban is effective immediately and will carry through the entire 2019-20 season, including the playoffs.

The NBA says its investigation found that Stevens pushed and directed obscene language toward Lowry during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The Raptors beat the Warriors on Wednesday night to take a 2-1 series lead.

Lowry attempted to save a ball from going out of bounds in the fourth quarter and leapt into the first row where Stevens was seated.

Stevens was seen pushing Lowry, who became upset and complained to the official.

Lowry walked away before the incident escalated and the Stevens was later ejected from the game.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals will be played Friday night on ABC/KSAT-12.

Kyle Lowry was shaking his head after a courtside fan pushed him when he fell into the crowd. pic.twitter.com/5SwQv3hdnN — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 6, 2019

