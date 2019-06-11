'So trash': Raptors fans blasted for cheering Kevin Durant's injury

It's been a thrilling ride for Raptors fans to the NBA Finals, but many are blasting the fans who appeared to cheer an injury to Warriors forward Kevin Durant during Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Durant suffered an Achilles injury in the second quarter of the Warriors win.

He grabbed his right lower leg area immediately after the injury and sat on the court until his teammates helped him up to his feet.

Toronto fans appeared to be cheering for Durant's injury as he was being helped off the court.

Raptors players Kyle Lowry, Danny Green and Serge Ibaka motioned the fans to stop cheering the injury.

The public address announcer inside the arena also asked fans to quiet down.

Kyle Lowry and the Warriors tell fans to stop cheering as Kevin Durant walks off with an injury. pic.twitter.com/UldE49bF22 — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2019

After the game, Warriors players sounded off on the fans.

“Very confused about that reaction,” Steph Curry said. “It's not my experience with people of this city.”

Curry, who lived in Toronto when his father Dell played for the Raptors, commended the Raptors players for getting control of the situation and said for the most part, he enjoys the fans passion for the game.

"I just hope that ugliness doesn't show itself again," Curry said.

Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins was not so diplomatic.

"Trash. So trash. Like I said, we're only idolized as superstar athletes. Not human beings," Cousins said.

"Trash. So trash. Like I said, we're only idolized as superstar athletes. Not human beings."



– DeMarcus Cousins on Raptors fans cheering after KD's injury pic.twitter.com/hV3blpMbof — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2019

Raptors fans may have been caught up in the heat of the moment, but it was not a good look.

Toronto has never won an NBA championship and fans will have to wait a few days to possibly celebrate the franchise's first title.

Durant's injury is being reported as a torn right Achilles, which would possibly keep him out for next season.

