Manu Ginobili scores season-high 21 points to lead Spurs past Suns

SAN ANTONIO - FINAL: Spurs beat the Suns 103-89 tonight to improve to 27-13. Manu Ginobili scored a season-high 21 points. Kawhi Leonard added 21 points as well. Spurs at Portland on Sunday.

END3Q: Spurs lead Suns 80-72. Manu Ginobili scored 15 points in the quarter and now has 21 for the game, a season-high. Kawhi has 20 points for San Antonio.

END2Q: Spurs lead Suns 49-42. Kawhi Leonard and Bryn Forbes have 14 points a piece. Spurs outscored Suns by seven in quarter. Manu Ginobili has six off bench.

END1Q: Spurs and Suns tied at 26. Bryn Forbes leads the Spurs with 8 points and Davis Bertans has 5 for San Antonio. Devin Booker has 12 for the Suns.

UPDATE: Coach Gregg Popovich said LaMarcus Aldridge will not be available tonight when the Spurs face the Suns at the AT&T Center.

The Spurs announced Aldridge is out for rest. Danny Green and Rudy Gay were previously ruled out for tonight's game.

Kyle Anderson and Bryn Forbes will start in their place, along with Tony Parker, Kawhi Leonard and Pau Gasol.

PREVIOUS STORY:

When the San Antonio Spurs hit the floor of the AT&T Center on Friday night to host the Phoenix Suns, they probably shouldn't get used to things because they will soon be back on the road for another three-game road trip, this time out West.

The Spurs are coming off a three game East Coast trip over the New Year's holiday.

They left Philadelphia before a big winter storm hit the East Coast, burying people and cities in snow and ice, so is was nice to be home.

"This is summer compared to where we have been the last few days, wind-burned lips everything, losing my tan," said Patty Mills.

The Spurs were kind of cold on the trip, going 1-2 although they were missing five guys when they lost to Philadelphia: Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker, Danny Green, Manu Gonobili and Rudy Gay.

Gay and Green will be the only ones not suiting up tonight.

After the loss in Philadelphia, coach Popovich kept the team in the lockeroom a bit longer than usual to show them some video of some of the mistakes they made and can improve upon.

The Spurs actually led 103-101 with just over two minutes left, but then the Sixers took over and ended up winning 112-106.

"There were a few execution things down the stretch of the play we could have done a lot better, some defensive things to," Mills said.

While San Antonio is struggling on the road at 9-11, they are 17-2 at home, but over those 39 games, the Spurs have been at full strength for just one game.

"We just hope at one point, certain point, when it matters the most we have the healthiest roster," Pau Gasol said.

After the Spurs host Phoenix, they are off to Portland, Sacramento and then LA to take on the Lakers. They will be back home Jan. 13 to host Denver.

RELATED: ‘What if Gregg Popovich was fired in 1999?' Former Spurs players, KSAT's Greg Simmons chime in

RELATED: Spurs forward Rudy Gay expected to miss time with injury

Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.