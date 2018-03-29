Aldridge expected to play as Spurs host Thunder in pivotal game

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) goes up for a shot as San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16) defends in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Friday, March 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE: Coach Popovich says LaMarcus Aldridge is expected to play tonight against Thunder.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The San Antonio Spurs are coming down the wire and need all the wins they can get especially after they lost two in a row on their latest road trip.

An embarrassing loss to Washington 116-106 got their attention. They are confident the mistakes they made can be fixed in time as they host the Oklahoma City Thunder in another pivotal game on Thursday night.

"It was really surprising, but I mean it's all errors we can fix, there's nothing crazy that happened," said Rudy Gay.

"Obviously we know what they have," said Gay, referring mostly to Russell Westbrook. "We are going to go out there and we are going to try our best."

San Antonio is just a game behind the Thunder in the Western Conference standings.

A win Thursday night would tie the Spurs with the Thunder for the season series. If they finished tied in the standings, the Spurs could get the high seed with a better divisional record.

"More so the case tonight being able to throw the first punch defensively first," said Patty Mills. "And gain our momentum from that."

The Spurs are sharing the basketball spotlight with the NCAA Men's Final Four in town this weekend. Gay did say he was rooting for Loyola Chicago to win it all.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.