All-Star Chris Paul says secret to playoff success lies with Spurs, not Warriors

SAN ANTONIO - All-Star point guard Chris Paul was not traded or signed in San Antonio as many people had hoped during the offseason, but he still has a strong respect for the Spurs organization.

Paul was recently interviewed by TNT reporter and analyst David Aldridge for an article on NBA.com.

Paul told Aldridge he wants his current team, the Houston Rockets, to emulate the Spurs if they want success in the postseason.

The nine-time NBA all-star said he feels the Rockets should show the same type of consistency and patience as the Spurs instead of the Warriors.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey said in a recent interview on ESPN Radio that beating Golden State in a playoff series is all he has on his mind. Paul wants to make sure the Rockets keep the Spurs in mind.

“It’s no secret they’re the defending champions,” he said of the Warriors. “They’ve won the West, what, three years in a row? So until somebody beats them, they’re the reigning champs. You can do that if you want to, but it’s a league that changes. It changes. We were No. 1 in the West a couple of days ago. When you’ve been around long enough, you realize it’s all about how you’re playing. Where’s San Antonio right now?”

Paul has played in only 18 games this season for the Rockets, but the veteran understands it’s not how you are playing in January that matters, but how your team is performing in May and June.

The Rockets are currently 26-9, ahead of the Spurs in the standings, but San Antonio has dealt with their fare share of injuries.

Follow RJ on Twitter I Email: rmarquez@ksat.com

Tony Parker missed the first part of the season and Kawhi Leonard has only played in only six games this year.

Rudy Gay is expected to miss a few more games after injuring his right heel.

The Spurs have still managed to stay atop the Western Conference standings with a 25-12 record.

The Spurs beat the Rockets last season in the playoffs and if the season ended today, they would play one another in the second round again.

Paul was traded to Houston during the offseason. Reports indicated San Antonio was a serious candidate to sign Paul if he became a free agent.

Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.