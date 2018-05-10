Spurs

Another Spurs legend added to iconic mural at Rudy's Seafood on South Side

Tony Parker added to mural at restaurant on S. Flores Street

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - Another Spurs legend has been added to the mural at Rudy’s Seafood on the South Side.

Tony Parker was added to the mural by local artist Nik Soupe of Los Otros Mural. 

Photos of the mural’s progress were posted on Rudy’s Facebook page Thursday morning.

The Parker artwork joins the murals of Manu Ginobili and head coach Gregg Popovich. The murals all pay homage to the Spurs legends.

(Gregg Popovich mural at Rudy's Seafood)

The murals on the restaurant’s outdoor walls have become an iconic backdrop for Spurs fans to take pictures with for social media.

Soupe and his partner Shek Vega are behind several of the popular Spurs murals, installations and artworks across the city.

Rudy's Seafood is located in the 4100 block of S. Flores Street.

