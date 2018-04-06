Austin Spurs head to G League finals after beating South Bay Lakers

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Spurs are headed to their third finals after defeating the South Bay Lakers 104-93 on Thursday night.

With the win, the team clinched the Western Conference title and will now face the winner of the Raptors 905-Erie contest on Friday.

San Antonio Spurs first round draft pick Derrick White paced the team, scoring 35 points and grabbing seven rebounds. He shot 13-of-24 from the field including 5-of-10 from 3-point range. Darrun Hilliard scored 20 points while Nick Johnson added 19 for Austin.

A San Antonio Spurs two-way player, Matt Costello, set a G League postseason record will 11 blocks and had six points and six rebounds in the win.

The team is trying for their second championship in franchise history. Back in 2012 they won their only championship as the Austin Toros.

Game 1 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

.@austin_spurs win 104-93 & advance to #GLeagueFinals!@spurs assignee @Dwhite921 led the way with 35 points.



Spurs will host Game 1 on Sunday, 7 PM ET on @ESPNU. pic.twitter.com/DYiPCWFIrj — NBA G League (@nbagleague) April 6, 2018

