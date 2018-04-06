Spurs

Austin Spurs head to G League finals after beating South Bay Lakers

Guard Derrick White led team with 35 points in 104-93 win

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Spurs are headed to their third finals after defeating the South Bay Lakers 104-93 on Thursday night.

With the win, the team clinched the Western Conference title and will now face the winner of the Raptors 905-Erie contest on Friday. 

San Antonio Spurs first round draft pick Derrick White paced the team, scoring 35 points and grabbing seven rebounds. He shot 13-of-24 from the field including 5-of-10 from 3-point range.  Darrun Hilliard scored 20 points while Nick Johnson added 19 for Austin.

A San Antonio Spurs two-way player, Matt Costello, set a G League postseason record will 11 blocks and had six points and six rebounds in the win. 

The team is trying for their second championship in franchise history. Back in 2012 they won their only championship as the Austin Toros. 

Game 1 is scheduled for  6 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

