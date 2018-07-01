Belinelli Back: Shooting guard reportedly agrees to deal to return to Spurs

SAN ANTONIO - Shooting guard Marco Belinelli has agreed to a deal to return to the Spurs, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal is reportedly worth $12 million over 2 years. Belinelli averaged 12 points per game last season with Atlanta and Philadelphia.

He also shot 37 percent from 3-point range and adds some much needed perimeter shooting to the roster.

Belinelli was a key member of the Spurs 2014 championship team. He left San Antonio after the 2015 season.

The Belinelli deal was the second agreement the Spurs struck immediately after free agency began.

San Antonio agreed to a 1-year deal with forward Rudy Gay for the upcoming season.

