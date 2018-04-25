Brooklyn Nets hire former Spurs center Tiago Splitter as pro scout

NEW YORK - The Brooklyn Nets have hired former former Spurs center Tiago Splitter as a pro scout and former NBA and Argentine guard Pablo Prigioni as an assistant coach.

Splitter helped San Antonio win the 2014 NBA championship before spending the final two seasons of his seven-year career with Atlanta and Philadelphia. The Nets said Splitter, who also played for Brazil's national team, will have added duties related to player on-court development.

Prigioni spent most of his professional career in Spain and won a bronze medal with Argentina in the 2008 Olympics before coming to the New York Knicks in 2012 as a 35-year-old rookie. He spent four years in the NBA with the Knicks, Rockets and Clippers.

