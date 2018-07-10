Bryn Forbes finalizing new deal with Spurs, report says

SAN ANTONIO - Shooting guard Bryn Forbes is reportedly set to sign a new deal to stay with the Spurs.

Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reported Forbes is finalizing a two-year deal to remain in San Antonio.

Forbes played in 80 games for the Spurs last season. He averaged nearly seven points per game and shot 39 percent from 3-point range in his second year with the team.

Forbes averaged 10.3 points per game in the month of February, and averaged 19 minutes per game for the season. Terms of the deal have not been announced.

