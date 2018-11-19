Celebrity chef opens La Gloria, Burgerteca at AT&T Center

SAN ANTONIO - Celebrity chef Johnny Hernandez brought two of his iconic restaurant concepts to the AT&T Center.

Hernandez's Burgerteca and La Gloria restaurants held their grand openings Sunday during the Spurs' game against the Golden State Warriors.

The new culinary hot spots are located outside of section 200 and span the entire east end of the AT&T Center's balcony level. A colorfully decorated bar, which serves up Hernandez's signature margaritas, is the centerpiece of the space housing the local restaurants.

Courtesy: San Antonio Spurs

The restaurants include seating options and open standing room, giving visitors a overhead look at the arena bowl.

“There is nothing more exciting for us than to be partnering with a beloved local organization like Spurs Sports & Entertainment to enrich the culinary experience at the AT&T Center for the San Antonio community,” Hernandez said earlier this year when the additions were announced.

Courtesy: San Antonio Spurs

The menus feature traditional Mexican street foods from La Gloria and classic hamburgers with Mexican twists at Burgerteca.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.