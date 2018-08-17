Center Jakob Poeltl is ready to experience the San Antonio Spurs' way

SAN ANTONIO - The Spurs introduced center Jakob Poeltl to local media Thursday at the team's practice facility.

The 7-foot Austrian player is 22 years old and is entering his third season in the NBA.

“Feels good to be in San Antonio. It’s a new start for me, so I’m pretty excited,” Poeltl said.

Last month, Poeltl was traded from Toronto to the Spurs, along with DeMar DeRozan and a protected 2019 first-round draft pick, for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green.

“I was surprised,” Poeltl said. “I saw some rumors online before that. Usually, there’s a lot of rumors going around, so I wasn’t really getting into it too much. But when it actually happened, it caught me a little bit off-guard. I’m excited now to be here, and it should be a fun time.”

The transition from one team to another isn’t always easy, so Poeltl is glad that he and DeRozan are still teammates.

"Obviously, it helps to have a familiar face, a guy that I have played with over the last few years," Poeltl said. "I know how he plays basketball. He knows me. I think we play well together. But, at the same time, I have been here almost two weeks now, working out with these guys that I have never really played with before, and it was, like, really easy. I think there is at least, for me, so far, a natural chemistry. I am getting along with everybody on the court and off the court.”

The Spurs’ way is a culture of excellence. When a player joins the Spurs, they learn firsthand what the Spurs’ way is all about.

The Spurs are a model franchise built on selflessness, which starts with Coach Gregg Popovich.

Poeltl is ready to live the Spurs’ way.

“The things I’ve heard the most from players that were here and from people telling me (is) it’s like a big family here,” Poeltl said. “Everybody is just in it together, from the very top to the very last guy on the bench or in the gym. As far as basketball, they play together, move the ball well. Nobody is selfish on this team. It’s really like a great atmosphere, at least from what I’ve heard. I’m looking forward to experiencing it myself.”

Former NBA star Charles Barkley recently said Poeltl is one of the most underrated players in the league.

Poeltl said being underrated or overrated really doesn’t matter much to him. He said he just wants to improve his game.

So what can the Spurs faithful expect from him?

“From me, you can always expect the hard work,” he said. “I’m going to be out there giving it my all. I’m the type of guy to do the little things. I’m not too proud to do the dirty work. I’m going to be in there hustling. I really hope, and I think they (Spurs fans) will appreciate that.”

