Coach Popovich stays the course during unusual season for Spurs

SAN ANTONIO - Gregg Popovich is not changing how he coaches, not after 22 seasons leading the Spurs.

The NBA's most tenured steward is always going to focus on defense. He's always going to dismiss talk of his brilliance because "it's just basketball." And he's not going to overwork his players even though an unprecedented rash of injuries has the Spurs battling for their playoff lives for the first time in two decades.

"At this point, he's not changing," Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau said. "It's a formula that has worked quite well. They have great veteran leadership and they pass it along to the young guys. You see the young guys are growing. That's why they're so good."

They're not as good as they have been, but their impressive success this year is a testament to Popovich.

San Antonio has been without MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard for all but nine games this season and Tony Parker, Rudy Gay and Danny Green have all missed significant time with various injuries. In all, the Spurs have missed 165 games as a team while battling everything from sprained MCLs to fractured wrists.

The injuries haven't dramatically altered how Popovich manages the 82-game regular season.

"I think Pop did a great job overall, it's not easy," Parker said. "It was a tough one for him this year. Since I've been here, we have never had that many injuries. So, Pop did the best he could and I think overall he did a good job."

Aside from All-Star forward LaMarcus Aldridge, no Spurs player is averaging more than 28 minutes per game and veterans Parker and Manu Ginobili are averaging 20 minutes per game. Popovich has also been able to sit Aldridge, Ginobili and Pau Gasol for rest during the season.

Popovich was among the first coaches to sit players for rest rather than injury. He opted to keep Duncan, Parker, Ginobili and Green at home rather than have them play at Miami on Nov. 30, 2012. The action resulted in a $250,000 fine and sharp rebuke from then NBA Commissioner David Stern. The NBA changed its rules to allow teams to rest its players, but only if they listed in a timely manner who would be resting on their injury reports.

Popovich doesn't have the firepower to repeat that mass seating now.

"It was hard to rest guys, limit guys' minutes," Green said. "We had some guys come back from injuries, that's when he limited some of the guys' minutes."

But Popovich still has made sure players received their needed rest.

The 40-year-old Ginobili has provided the Spurs with a needed lift this month after sitting out eight games to rest. In Wednesday's victory over Washington, Ginobili outran 31-year-old Ramon Sessions to a loose ball and then dove on it to save the possession.

"It just tells you that nobody has an excuse not to do it," 37-year-old center Pau Gasol said of Ginobili's hustle. "A 40-year-old does it, what about a 25 or 30 or 35 or 37 year old?"

Parker has not sat out any games for rest, but he did miss the first 19 games of the season after recovering from left quadriceps tendon surgery. Even before he lost his starting position to Dejounte Murray, Parker has spent a lot of time on the bench. Not that Parker has enjoyed the time off the court.

"For me personally, I'm just trying to get back to 100 percent it was almost too much rest," Parker said. "I wish I had played more games, but it is what it is. Other guys, I hope they feel fresher. We're going to need it."

While Parker may not enjoy the rest, it seems to be paying off.

The Spurs have won five straight after losing eight of 11 games to drop into 10th place in the Western Conference and out of the playoffs. San Antonio was in sixth place, one-half game behind Oklahoma City.

The Spurs recently beat a short-handed Golden State team by 14 points. The Spurs played with energy that they haven't shown since early in the season when they were third in the West.

That should help then down the stretch, and possibly into the playoffs. Being rested, healthy and playing good defense is a recipe that has yielded five championships in Popovich's tenure and extended the careers of franchise stalwarts like Tim Duncan, Parker and Ginobili.

"Everybody's bringing the juice," Murray said. "We're playing together on offense. I just feel like there's more juice on defense. As I always say, defense, we've all got to be on the same page and be hungry and greedy on 'D.' We've got to keep going, we can't get comfortable."

