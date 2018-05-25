Danny Green speaks out on Kawhi Leonard's situation, possible future with Spurs

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs guard Danny Green appeared on ESPN’s "Get Up!" morning show Friday to discuss all things NBA, and naturally part of the conversation centered on Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard played in only nine games for San Antonio this season due to a quadriceps injury, and there were numerous reports throughout of tension between Leonard and the organization.

On Friday, Green shared his thoughts on the injury and overall situation.

“I talk to him here and there, check up on him, see how he’s doing,” Green said. “I think at the point of the season where he started to get healthy, it was tough to bring him back and I think he made a decision where I’m just going to continue to get healthy.”

“Things were happening through the year where he’s feeling good, but then would go back and his injury was hurting him some so he got a second opinion and didn’t like how it was going. (He) said he wasn’t doing the right things, started to get on track to do better things to help him.”

Green was then asked about Leonard’s possible future with the franchise.

“It’s up in the air right now, but I think he wants to be in San Antonio,” Green said. “He’s let me know that. He’s let me know verbally he wants to be there so we’ll see what happens.”

.@DGreen_14 says Kawhi Leonard has personally told him he wants to stay with the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/peoyJbjdHv — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 25, 2018

Green also spoke about the tension between Leonard and the organization, and the players-only meeting that ESPN reported on in mid-March.

He reiterated it was not a heated meeting and simply a conversation with Leonard to determine his status moving forward.

Days after news broke of the meeting, Leonard went back to New York for rehab and was not seen publicly with the team again.

Follow RJ on Twitter I Email story ideas to rmarquez@ksat.com

“Honestly I don’t think he knew where he was at, health-wise. He was feeling better but didn’t know if he could stay in that health throughout the whole season or each game," Green said. "He’d play 15-20 minutes and be OK, the next day would feel weird or hurt more so we knew as much as you guys knew. Only person that really knew was Kawhi and his camp that was working out with him in New York.”

Green was also asked about his future with San Antonio. He has to decide on his player-option by June 29.

"It’s smart to talk to everybody, most important is Pop and R.C., when Pop is ready,” Green said. “It was a weird year for everybody. There’s a lot going on. I think we can get everybody back and make another good push at it, so it will be interesting.”

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.