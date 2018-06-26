Spurs

Danny Green forgoes free agency, chooses to return to Spurs

ESPN reporting guard has exercised $10 million option

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer

San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green warms before an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs received a dose of good news as guard Danny Green has chosen exercise his player option on his contract, forgoing free agency. 

Green's contract is said to be worth $10 million for the 2018-19 season. 

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news Monday and said his decision to stay out of free agency is a sign the marketplace might be tight this year -- Green may have earned less than the $8.6 million mid-level exception.

The former North Carolina Tar Heel originally signed a four-year, $40 million deal with the team back in 2015 and averaged 8.6 points for the Spurs last season.

He has played eight of his nine NBA seasons with San Antonio, being named to the NBA All-Defensive Team in 2017.

