Danny Green forgoes free agency, chooses to return to Spurs

San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green warms before an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs received a dose of good news as guard Danny Green has chosen exercise his player option on his contract, forgoing free agency.

Green's contract is said to be worth $10 million for the 2018-19 season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news Monday and said his decision to stay out of free agency is a sign the marketplace might be tight this year -- Green may have earned less than the $8.6 million mid-level exception.

RELATED: Spurs draft pick Lonnie Walker ready for challenge, says Pop 'will teach me to be great'

RELATED: Kawhi Leonard is giving 'nothing but excuses,' getting 'bad advice,' former Spurs star says

The former North Carolina Tar Heel originally signed a four-year, $40 million deal with the team back in 2015 and averaged 8.6 points for the Spurs last season.

He has played eight of his nine NBA seasons with San Antonio, being named to the NBA All-Defensive Team in 2017.

San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green has exercised his $10M contract option for the 2018-19 season and will stay with the team, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 25, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.