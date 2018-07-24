Danny Green shares the chisme on his trade to Toronto in his new podcast

TORONTO, Canada - Danny Green on Tuesday kicked off his new podcast 'Inside the Green Room,' with co-host Harrison Sanford and the 57-minute sit down provided answers to the many questions lingering in Spurs fans' minds.

Here are the biggest Spurs-related revelations from the podcast...

When Green found out he was traded to Toronto:

Green says he knew something was amiss when he saw he had a missed call from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and his agent. He said a friend was able to get through to him in the early hours of the morning informing him of the trade rumors, so he returned Popovich's call and was informed of the details.

He said he'd missed several calls and texts because he keeps his phone on do not disturb.

"If you call me before 8 o'clock, you're disrespectful," Green joked.

Green said Popovich explained that in order to make the financial aspects of the trade work, they would have to send him to Toronto with Leonard.

Green isn't upset about the trade:

Green said staff made it clear they weren't happy that they were losing him in the trade.

"We have a little talk, family talk, and I (say) it's part of the business. I'm not mad at it," Green recalled.

He said that day, he received several loving communications from Spurs players and staff wishing him well on his new journey in Toronto.

"Everybody's blowing my phone up," Green said. "A lot of love from everybody in Texas, man -- San Antonio. The whole organization texted me, called me, 'We're gonna miss you. We already do. We love you. You're family. Let us know if you ever need anything.' And, you know, that is my family. I've been there 7-8 years. Those guys made an imprint on me, and I hope I made an imprint on them."

Manu's possible return?

Green says he believes Manu Ginobili will play another season because of how Ginobili talked to him in the aftermath of the trade.

Green unknowingly played with a groin tear:

Green said he unknowingly played with a tear in his groin during the 2017-2018 season. Several news outlets characterized Green's remarks on his injury as bashing the Spurs' medical staff, but he clarified Tuesday that he was in no way bashing the doctors.

Green said he strained his groin in the first half of a December game against the Boston Celtics. Green underwent an MRI and was advised he had a "slight strain," and worked to rehab the injury.

He said some days were good and some were bad, and that his agent at one point suggested he get a second opinion.

"I didn’t want to because I had always had full faith and belief in the Spurs’ staff," Green said. "They’ve always been great to me, done right by me. They’ve always done a hell of a job."

Green underwent a second MRI at the end of the season for his exit physical and discovered that the strain was still there, but this time, he said doctors noticed a little tear.

Green said he wished he would have sought a second opinion from a specialist and noted that the Spurs' medical staff did everything they could.

The team meeting:

Green said Spurs veterans Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker called a team meeting together to ask Leonard how he felt healthwise, having spent time rehabbing his injury to his right quadriceps.

Green maintains that the meeting wasn't contentious and was a conversation among teammates about Leonard's status going into the playoffs.

"It was toward the end of the season, about 10 games left. We just wanted to see where he was at," Green said. "Where are you at healthwise? We're about to make this push into the playoffs. We think we can make something special happen. How are you feeling? What's your percentage at?"

The future of the Spurs:

Green said the Spurs are always going to be relevant, pointing to San Antonio's success without Leonard.

Green said that with two franchise players like LaMarcus Aldridge and, now, DeMar DeRozan, the Spurs will be a strong competitor.

