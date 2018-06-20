‘Dear Kawhi': SA Zoo forgives Kawhi with VIP offering

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo went from revoking Kawhi Leonard’s membership to now giving him a VIP offering if he stays with the Spurs.

On its social media pages, the zoo shared an image Wednesday of its CEO, Tim Morrow, holding a duster and posing with a new reserved parking spot.

"Dear Kawhi, we’ve had a moment to get over the shock of media reports that you might not love San Antonio and the Spurs as much as we do. We really want you back and our CEO has been cleaning your personal VIP parking space," the zoo said on social media.

The VIP gift comes just five days after reports of superstar Leonard wants to leave the Spurs and to be traded. Much like some Spurs fans, the zoo hilariously reacted to the rumors on social media by sharing it will be canceling Kawhi’s membership.

"Who wants a free membership? We have recently become aware that one of our members intends to move," the zoo said on Friday. "Kawhy? We have no idea, but his membership is now null and void and up for grabs."

NBA fans and the zoo will have to wait and see what the Spurs will do about the recent rumors surrounding Kawhi and the franchise.

A recent report, however, will more than likely help with the anxiety over Leonard’s future with the Spurs.

According to ESPN’s report, head coach Gregg Popovich and Kawhi met in San Diego Tuesday to discuss frustrations Leonard has with the Spurs.

Yahoo’s NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the meeting between the two had been planned for weeks and was not a direct response to Kawhi’s desire for a trade.

The NBA draft begins Thursday and free agency starts July 1.

