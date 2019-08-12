Dejounte Murray announces he's cleared, post practice photos with Tim Duncan

SAN ANTONIO - Dejounte Murray gave Spurs fans some great news over the weekend when he announced on social media that he’s been cleared by his doctors the team medical staff.
Murray made the announcement Friday and also posted photos of himself at the Spurs practice facility working out with new Spurs assistant coach Tim Duncan.
Murray suffered a torn ACL injury last October that forced him to miss the entire regular season and playoffs.
The Spurs point guard was expected to have a breakout season before the injury sidelined him for the season.
Murray has chronicled some of his recovery and rehab through various social media posts.
On Friday, he thanked God, team doctors, the Spurs training staff and others who helped him on his more than 8-month journey to get his knee healthy again.
“Today I got CLEARED by my doctor’s and the whole @Spurs staff to finish out my summer strong with no limitations!” the post read.
The Spurs open the 2019 preseason Oct. 5 against the Orlando Magic at the AT&T Center.
I Just Want To Thank God, My Training Staff, Team Doctor’s, Coaches, Teammates And My Family And Friends For Being With Me Through It All! Today I Got CLEARED By My Doctor’s And The Whole @Spurs Staff To Finish Out My Summer Strong With No Limitations And Be 100% Ready To Go For Training Camp!! 🙏🏽 It Feel Like Yesterday I Tore My ACL And Had Surgery. Hard Work Really Pays Off, For 8+ Straight Months I Worked 6 Days A Week And Blocked Out All Distractions From Stopping My Come Back And To Help My Team Compete For A Championship Also Chasing My Individual Greatness! To All The Athletes Out There Dealing With An Injury And Feel Depressed, Sad And Just Wanting To Give Up, Just Know What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Stronger. Get To Work And Work Like No Other Because No One Is Going To Feel Bad For You!! 💯 #DM5Back🖤
