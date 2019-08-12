Dejounte Murray announces he's cleared, post practice photos with Tim Duncan

SAN ANTONIO - Dejounte Murray gave Spurs fans some great news over the weekend when he announced on social media that he’s been cleared by his doctors the team medical staff.

Murray made the announcement Friday and also posted photos of himself at the Spurs practice facility working out with new Spurs assistant coach Tim Duncan.

Murray suffered a torn ACL injury last October that forced him to miss the entire regular season and playoffs.

The Spurs point guard was expected to have a breakout season before the injury sidelined him for the season.

Murray has chronicled some of his recovery and rehab through various social media posts.

On Friday, he thanked God, team doctors, the Spurs training staff and others who helped him on his more than 8-month journey to get his knee healthy again.

“Today I got CLEARED by my doctor’s and the whole @Spurs staff to finish out my summer strong with no limitations!” the post read.

The Spurs open the 2019 preseason Oct. 5 against the Orlando Magic at the AT&T Center.

