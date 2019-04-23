Dejounte Murray posts Instagram pic saying he ‘Can't Wait To Cause HELL'

Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray has not been shy about posting on social media during his rehabilitation from a torn ACL injury.

Murray has posted videos of himself dunking and working out at the Spurs' practice facility, and he generated more buzz with an Instagram post on Monday evening that he captioned “I Can’t Wait To Touchdown And Cause HELL.”

The photo appears to be Murray walking off the team bus after they arrived in Denver for Game 5 of their best-of-seven first round series, which is currently tied 2-2.

Murray has not played since the injury occurred in early October during a preseason game, but his social media posts have led fans to believe there is a chance he could return if the Spurs were to make a deep playoff run.

Head coach Gregg Popovich has said multiple times that Murray would not play this season, but he wants the third-year point guard to be with the team and to learn as much as possible.

Murray has been listed as "out" on the Spurs injury report throughout the season.

