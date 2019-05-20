Dejounte Murray to fan who said he'll leave Spurs: ‘HELL NO'

SAN ANTONIO - Dejounte Murray is not shy on social media and he recently made his feelings known to a fan who claimed the Spurs point guard would leave town when given the opportunity.

The fan reached out to Murray on Friday on Twitter and posted:

“Dejounte Murray is apart of Klutch sports. Prolly leave San Antonio soon as he can lmao”

It did not take long for Murray to respond with a quick post that read:

"HELL NO, I Want To Be Here Forever, Thats Why I Work My Ass Off. Build Championship Teams Not Go Chase After Them!!!!"

HELL NO, I Want To Be Here Forever, Thats Why I Work My Ass Off. Build Championship Teams Not Go Chase After Them!!!! 💯🤷🏽‍♂️ #GoSpursGo https://t.co/CaOGNCpVhD — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) May 17, 2019

Murray was retweeted close to 8,000 times and the tweet was liked more than 36,000 times.

It was a welcome message for Spurs fans who saw Kawhi Leonard leave San Antonio and push the Raptors to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Murray is part of the Klutch Sports Group agency, which is also LeBron James’ agency.

He does have a close relationship to James, but has given no indication he plans to leave anytime in the near future.

Murray has been recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in October that caused him to miss all of last season.

The Spurs have not announced whether Murray has been fully cleared, but he has posted videos of himself dunking and working out at the Spurs practice facility.

Head coach Gregg Popovich also said many times last season the loss of Murray was a major blow for the team and the Spurs expected him to take a giant leap forward before the injury.

Murray has a year left on his rookie contract and is currently scheduled to be a restricted free agent in 2020-21.

