Dejounte Murray updates fans on recovery progress

SAN ANTONIO - Encouraging news for Spurs fans after injured point guard Dejounte Murray posted video of himself working out at the Spurs practice facility on Sunday. This comes less than 4 months after the third year guard ruptured his achillies tendon in his right knee during a preseason game against the Houston Rockets back on October 7. Murray underwent surgery on his knee the following Friday and was thought to be lost for the entire 2018-2019 season.

He is not a full speed yet but his lateral movement looks great in the video he posted on his verified twitter account. The video was accompanied by a comment from Murray that said. "Damn God is Great, Back Perfecting My Craft!!! Fall Down And Get Back Up Always!"

Damn God Is Great, Back Perfecting My Craft!! Fall Down And Get Back Up Always! 💯🙏🏽🏀💪🏽❤️ #DM5 pic.twitter.com/5ACxFDqwAN — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) January 27, 2019

Murray was set to start the regular season as the Spurs starting point guard after taking over last January for Tony Parker. Parker's lack of projected playing time behind Murray and Derrick White led to Tony's decision to sign a two year 10 million dollar contract with thie Charlotte Hornets.

