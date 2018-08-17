DeMar DeRozan has yet to take the court for the Spurs and already has a mural in SA

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio has a way of welcoming newcomers, particularly those that don the silver and black, and the newest Spur, DeMar DeRozan, is no exception to that welcoming spirit.

A mural of DeRozan, who has yet to take the court for the Spurs, popped up at Rudy's Seafood on the South Side earlier this week.

Local artist Nik Soupè crafted the mural in a matter of days. Soupè is known for his extravagant, detailed murals of Spurs legends including Tim Duncan, Gregg Popovich, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker.

San Antonians can snap a photo with the Spurs legends and the newcomer from Toronto at Rudy's Seafood at 4122 S. Flores Street.

The mural has also sparked some controversy among Spurs fan who believe LaMarcus Aldridge should have a mural as well.

Really #Spurs fans! Why do we have a mural of DeMar DeRozan who has yet to play one game as a San Antonio Spur? Yet we do not have a mural of LaMarcus Aldridge who basically carried the team last season! This makes no sense at all. #SMDH 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/FETovJlhYb — Joe Garcia (@twoshotspodcast) August 17, 2018

Another Spurs fan countered, "To any and all Spurs fans who have an issue with DD getting a mural while LMA doesn't have one, please GROW UP. This mural is merely a welcome sign to Demar who felt betrayed by his former team. We need him to be fully committed to us, and this will help. #GoSpursGo"

To any and all Spurs fans who have an issue with DD getting a mural while LMA doesn't have one, please GROW UP. This mural is merely a welcome sign to Demar who felt betrayed by his former team. We need him to be fully committed to us, and this will help. #GoSpursGo https://t.co/XeqXCwrCUI — Ill-Advised Shot (@jimmycfields) August 17, 2018

