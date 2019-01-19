DeMar DeRozan out vs Timberwolves, misses first game as a Spur

MINNEAPOLIS - Shooting guard DeMar DeRozan, who has played in every game since he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs, will miss his first game when the silver and black face the Timberwolves in Minnesota Friday night.

DeRozan has played in the Spurs' first 46 games of the season since he was part of the Kawhi Leonard trade this offseason, but he is now sidelined with what the team is calling soreness in his left ankle.

DeRozan has been in a slump during the month of January, averaging just 16 points and just under 41 percent shooting in the first eight games of 2019.

In December, DeRozan had an incredible 23 points per game while shooting 48 percent.

Spurs officials said Pau Gasol will take his place in the starting lineup.

