DeMar DeRozan to miss third straight game

SAN ANTONIO -- - The Spurs have listed DeMar DeRozan as out for Tuesday night’s home game against the Phoenix Suns. As a result, the Spurs will be without their leading scorer for the third straight game due to soreness in his left knee.

DeRozan currently leads San Antonio with 21.5 points per game -- just a touch ahead of teammate LaMarcus Aldridge who is averaging 20.9 points per game. This past Wednesday, DeRozan appeared to have broken out of his January slump. He scored 26 points on 12 of 19 shooting in the Spurs’ 122-120 loss to the 76ers. DeRozan has not played since that loss.

He attempted to return to the court against the Wizards on Sunday and participated in pregame warmups, but ultimately did not suit up.

