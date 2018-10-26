DeMar DeRozan unveils new Nike shoes that pay tribute to Spurs ‘fiesta' logo

SAN ANTONIO - DeMar DeRozan has not been in San Antonio long, but he already knows Fiesta and the old Spurs logo is an important part of the Alamo City lifestyle.

The new Spurs guard unveiled his new Kobe AD player exclusive shoes Friday on social media.

DeRozan posted that the shoes pay tribute to the Spurs fiesta logo from the 90s. He added that more are coming.

The colorful logo was used during the Spurs playing days at the Alamodome and remains a favorite among fans.

DeRozan is averaging 26.5 points, 7.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in his first season with the Spurs.

First of my #KobeAD PEs paying tribute to the @spurs “fiesta” logo from the 90s. More coming. #KicksOnCourt pic.twitter.com/c9TTqfSUnF — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) October 26, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.