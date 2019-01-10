DeRozan, Aldridge struggle as Grizzlies snap Spurs 5-game winning streak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A slow start led to a bad loss for the Spurs Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

San Antonio fell to Memphis 96-86 to dropped to 24-18 on the season.

The Grizzlies also snapped the Spurs five-game winning streak.

San Antonio had just beaten Memphis 108-88 on Saturday at the AT&T Center, but came out flat from the start.

The Spurs scored only 31 points in the first half and trailed 42-31 at halftime. The Grizzlies opened the game up in the third quarter and led by as many as 13 points.

San Antonio cut the lead to four in the fourth quarter, but Memphis pulled away to seal the win.

DeMar DeRozan scored nine points and LaMarcus Aldridge scored 13, well below their season averages.

Marco Belinelli led the Spurs in scoring with 14 points off the bench.

Wednesday's game was the first of back-to-back games.

San Antonio hosts Oklahoma City at the AT&T Center on Thursday night. The Spurs and Thunder have not played one another yet this season.

