DeRozan upgraded for Spurs tilt Thursday against Nets

SAN ANTONIO - DeMar DeRozan has missed the past three games with knee soreness, but he could take the court for Thursday's Spurs home game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Spurs upgraded DeRozan to probable on Wednesday. DeRozan has missed four of the past six games.

Before the extended absence, DeRozan had been averaging only 16.4 points per game in January, well below his season average.

Despite the scoring drop, DeRozan still leads the Spurs with 21.5 points and 6.3 assists per game this season.

DeRozan was on pace for another All-Star Game selection, but the recent string of missed games and January numbers may have put him on the outside looking in.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.