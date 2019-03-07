Derrick White's record night, big dunk propel Spurs to road win at Atlanta

ATLANTA - Derrick White’s big night propelled the Spurs to a key road win Wednesday night in Atlanta.

The second-year point guard filled the stat sheet, scoring 18 points with nine assists, six rebounds and six blocks as San Antonio beat the Hawks 111-104 to improve 37-29.

With 6 blocks tonight vs #Hawks Derrick White has tied the Spurs franchise record for blocks by a guard...Danny Green had 6 vs NO last season (HT @AirlessJordan ) #KSATsports #NBA #GoSpursGo — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) March 7, 2019

White’s six blocks tied the franchise record for blocks by a guard set by Danny Green last season.

According to Spurs media relations, the only other player in NBA history with that stat line is Tracy McGrady.

White also had a posterizing dunk in the first quarter over Hawks 7-foot-1 center Alex Len.

It was the Spurs fourth straight win and keeps them firmly in position for a postseason berth.

LaMarcus Aldridge led the team with 32 points with nine rebounds.

Rudy Gay had a double-double, finishing with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Gay was re-inserted into the starting lineup due to the absence of center Jakob Poeltl, who missed the game with a sore hamstring.

The Spurs did a solid defensive job on Hawks rookie guard Trae Young, holding him to 22 points on 8 of 24 shooting.

San Antonio returns home to face Milwaukee on Sunday.

The Bucks currently have the best record in the NBA and feature league MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Tip-off at the AT&T Center is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.